FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq's Abadi says Turkey not respecting agreement to withdraw troops
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 30, 2015 / 6:54 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq's Abadi says Turkey not respecting agreement to withdraw troops

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not in picture) inspect Chinese honour guards during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 22,2015. REUTERS/Wang Zhao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Wednesday that Turkey had not respected a commitment to withdraw its troops from northern Iraq, where they are training a Sunni Muslim militia to fight Islamic State.

Abadi said in a statement that a Turkish delegation to Iraq had promised to announce upon returning to Ankara that Turkey would withdraw its troops, “but the Turkish government has not respected the agreement and we request that the Turkish government announce immediately that it will withdraw from Iraqi territory”.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.