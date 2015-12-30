Iraq's Abadi says Turkey not respecting agreement to withdraw troops

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Wednesday that Turkey had not respected a commitment to withdraw its troops from northern Iraq, where they are training a Sunni Muslim militia to fight Islamic State.

Abadi said in a statement that a Turkish delegation to Iraq had promised to announce upon returning to Ankara that Turkey would withdraw its troops, “but the Turkish government has not respected the agreement and we request that the Turkish government announce immediately that it will withdraw from Iraqi territory”.