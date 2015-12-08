Iraqi PM asks NATO to 'use authority' to urge Turkish withdrawal from N.Iraq

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has asked NATO to “use its authority” to urge alliance member Turkey to withdraw its troops immediately from northern Iraq, according to a statement posted on his website on Tuesday.

“NATO must use its authority to urge Turkey to withdraw immediately from Iraqi territory,” Abadi said in the statement, posted after the expiry of a 48-hour deadline for a withdrawal of the troops set by the Baghdad government.

Abadi spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by telephone, the statement added.