ANKARA The Turkish armed forces have begun deploying tanks and other armored vehicles to the Silopi area of Sirnak province near the border with Iraq, military sources said on Tuesday.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey was aiming to reinforce its troops deployments in Silopi and that it would have a "different response" for Shi'ite militia groups if they "cause terror" in the Iraqi city of Tal Afar.

