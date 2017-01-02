FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM to visit Iraq this week to discuss fight against terror
January 2, 2017 / 4:06 PM / 8 months ago

Turkish PM to visit Iraq this week to discuss fight against terror

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will be visiting Iraq this week to discuss the fight against terrorism and the future of Iraq, the government's spokesman said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister will be traveling to Iraq on Thursday to start a new era with the Iraqi central government," Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told a news conference.

"A new peace perspective in Iraq is just around the corner," Kurtulmus added. Yildirim's office said in a statement he would be visiting both Baghdad and Erbil.

Relations between largely Sunni Muslim Turkey and the Shi'ite-dominated central government in Iraq have been tense in the past, particularly over the presence of Turkish troops at the Bashiqa camp north of Mosul.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

