Turkish PM to visit Iraq this week to discuss fight against terror

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will be visiting Iraq this week to discuss the fight against terrorism and the future of Iraq, the government's spokesman said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister will be traveling to Iraq on Thursday to start a new era with the Iraqi central government," Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told a news conference.

"A new peace perspective in Iraq is just around the corner," Kurtulmus added. Yildirim's office said in a statement he would be visiting both Baghdad and Erbil.

Relations between largely Sunni Muslim Turkey and the Shi'ite-dominated central government in Iraq have been tense in the past, particularly over the presence of Turkish troops at the Bashiqa camp north of Mosul.