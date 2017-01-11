FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says will discuss troop presence in Iraq once Islamic State removed
#World News
January 11, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 7 months ago

Turkey says will discuss troop presence in Iraq once Islamic State removed

Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik answers a question during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, August 5, 2016.Tumay Berkin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will discuss with Iraq the presence of Turkish troops at the Bashiqa camp near Mosul after the area is cleared of Islamic State, and the matter will be resolved in a friendly manner, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Wednesday.

"Turkey respects Iraq's territorial integrity and unity, and the presence of our troops in Bashiqa is not a choice but a necessity," Isik told reporters in Kirikkale, a city east of the capital Ankara, in comments broadcast live.

He said Turkish troops in Iraq had carried out a successful mission and killed more than 700 Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

