Turkey kills 32 suspected Islamic State militants after attack in Iraq: CNN Turk
#World News
April 19, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Turkey kills 32 suspected Islamic State militants after attack in Iraq: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish armed forces on Tuesday killed 32 suspected Islamic State militants in the Bashiqa area of northern Iraq in response to an attack on a Turkish tank at a military camp there, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

CNN Turk said Turkish soldiers had killed 10 Islamic State militants during an operation that destroyed a building, and had killed another 22 militants as they fled. The report could not immediately be verified.

NATO member Turkey has soldiers stationed at the Bashiqa camp near the city of Mosul, which it says are training local forces to fight Islamic State.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

