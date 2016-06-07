FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will strongly support possible operation in Mosul: foreign minister
June 7, 2016 / 9:04 AM / a year ago

Turkey will strongly support possible operation in Mosul: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will strongly support a possible operation to retake the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State militants, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Tuesday.

Iraqi forces, with help from a U.S.-led coalition, are expected to try and retake Mosul later this year. The Iraqi army is currently attacking the Islamic State bastion of Falluja near Baghdad.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

