Turkey will strongly support possible operation in Mosul: foreign minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will strongly support a possible operation to retake the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State militants, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Tuesday.

Iraqi forces, with help from a U.S.-led coalition, are expected to try and retake Mosul later this year. The Iraqi army is currently attacking the Islamic State bastion of Falluja near Baghdad.