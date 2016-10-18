Turkish air force involved in air strikes in Iraq's Mosul: PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's air force has been involved in coalition air strikes on the Iraqi city of Mosul, part of the U.S.-backed operation to flush out Islamic State, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Turkey has been locked in a row with Baghdad about the presence of its troops at the Bashiqa camp in northern Iraq and over who should take part in the U.S.-backed assault on Mosul. Turkey has trained up to 3,000 forces taking part but is concerned the operation could stoke sectarian tensions.