Turkey could carry out ground operations against PKK in Iraq - foreign minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will take more effective measures against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq, potentially including ground operations there, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Kanal 24 television channel, Cavusoglu said it was unacceptable for the PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state, to use various towns in Iraq as a base.