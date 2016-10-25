FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Turkey could carry out ground operations against PKK in Iraq - foreign minister
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 25, 2016 / 9:29 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey could carry out ground operations against PKK in Iraq - foreign minister

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, August 31, 2016.Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will take more effective measures against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq, potentially including ground operations there, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Kanal 24 television channel, Cavusoglu said it was unacceptable for the PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state, to use various towns in Iraq as a base.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.