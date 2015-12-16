FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Turkish soldiers injured in Islamic State attack: officials
December 16, 2015 / 4:27 PM / 2 years ago

Four Turkish soldiers injured in Islamic State attack: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Four Turkish soldiers were injured in an attack by Islamic State militants at a base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, officials said.

The Turkish troops returned fire on the militants, the officials said.

The attack on the base where the troops are stationed was part of a broader offensive Islamic State is waging against Kurdish positions north of the city of Mosul, Kurdish military sources told Reuters.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
