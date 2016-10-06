Turkish minister says does not see Iraq Bashiqa camp problem as serious

ANKARA (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Ankara did not regard a row with Baghdad over Turkey's military presence at the Bashiqa base in northern Iraq as a serious problem and that it could be resolved if Baghdad halts its "rhetoric".

His comments, at a news conference with his Italian counterpart, came after Iraq requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the presence of the Turkish troops on its territory.