Turkish minister says does not see Iraq Bashiqa camp problem as serious
#World News
October 6, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

Turkish minister says does not see Iraq Bashiqa camp problem as serious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Ankara did not regard a row with Baghdad over Turkey's military presence at the Bashiqa base in northern Iraq as a serious problem and that it could be resolved if Baghdad halts its "rhetoric".

His comments, at a news conference with his Italian counterpart, came after Iraq requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the presence of the Turkish troops on its territory.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
