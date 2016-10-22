FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Turkey prepared to 'take measures' in Iraq, PM Yildirim says
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 22, 2016 / 7:52 PM / 10 months ago

Turkey prepared to 'take measures' in Iraq, PM Yildirim says

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 4, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is prepared to "take measures" in Iraq because it is not satisfied by promises from Washington and Baghdad that Kurdish militants and Shi'ite militias will not take part in current fighting, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

Yildirim, speaking to a group of reporters, also said Turkey could not remain idle over the situation in Iraq, given its 350-km (220-mile) border with the country.

"Turkey can never remain idle against massacres, potential refugee waves and clashes along its border, and it will take action if necessary," he said, in comments broadcast live on television.

"We have made every preparation to take our measures because the promises given by the United States and Iraq about the PKK and Shi'ite militias not being part of operations has not satisfied us yet."

(This version of the story has been filed to correct second paragraph to say Yildirim was speaking to reporters)

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.