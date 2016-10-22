Turkey prepared to 'take measures' in Iraq, PM Yildirim says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is prepared to "take measures" in Iraq because it is not satisfied by promises from Washington and Baghdad that Kurdish militants and Shi'ite militias will not take part in current fighting, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

Yildirim, speaking to a group of reporters, also said Turkey could not remain idle over the situation in Iraq, given its 350-km (220-mile) border with the country.

"Turkey can never remain idle against massacres, potential refugee waves and clashes along its border, and it will take action if necessary," he said, in comments broadcast live on television.

"We have made every preparation to take our measures because the promises given by the United States and Iraq about the PKK and Shi'ite militias not being part of operations has not satisfied us yet."

