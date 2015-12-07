FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey has not withdrawn troops from Iraq, in talks with Baghdad: senior official
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 7, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey has not withdrawn troops from Iraq, in talks with Baghdad: senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has not withdrawn any troops from Iraq following an ultimatum from Baghdad, a senior Turkish official said on Monday, adding that Ankara was in discussions with Iraq’s defense ministry and could reduce the size of its forces.

Turkey sent hundreds of soldiers to a camp in the Bashiqa region of northern Iraq on Thursday. But the Iraqi government said the latest deployment had been made without informing or coordinating with Baghdad, and should be withdrawn.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
