FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq demands withdrawal of Turkish forces near Mosul: statements
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
December 4, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq demands withdrawal of Turkish forces near Mosul: statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq said on Saturday the entry of “around one armed battalion” of Turkish troops to the northern Nineveh area was a violation of its sovereignty and called on the forces to withdraw immediately, according to the prime minister’s media office.

The foreign ministry in a statement flashed on state television described the Turkish activity is “an incursion” and rejected any military operation that was not coordinated with the federal government in Baghdad.

A Turkish security source said on Friday that several hundred Turkish troops had been deployed to provide training for Iraqi troops near Mosul, a city of more than one million people which Islamic State militants overran in July 2014.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin in Baghdad and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.