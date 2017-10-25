FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says ready to support Iraq reopening oil pipeline
October 25, 2017 / 12:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan says ready to support Iraq reopening oil pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey was ready to give all support to Baghdad as it seeks to reopen a crude oil pipeline from the Kirkuk oilfields to Turkey, through which Iraq stopped sending oil in 2014.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim meets with his Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi in Ankara, Turkey, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

In a statement to media after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, Erdogan said they discussed what political, military and economic steps they could take after what he called the “illegitimate” Iraqi Kurdish referendum last month.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
