FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: U.N.
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2016 / 9:52 AM / a year ago

Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: U.N.

Civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Islamic State forces are reported to be holding several hundred families as “human shields” in the Iraqi city of Falluja while government forces close in, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday, citing witness accounts.

Some 3,700 people have fled Falluja, west of Baghdad, over the past week since the Iraqi army began its offensive on the city controlled by militant forces, it said.

“UNHCR has received reports of casualties among civilians in the city center of Falluja due to heavy shelling, including 7 members of one family on the 28th of May (Saturday),” UNHCR spokesman William Spindler told a news briefing.

“There are also reports of several hundred families being used as human shields by ISIL in the center of Falluja.”

The accounts come from displaced people who have spoken to UNHCR field staff, spokeswoman Ariane Rummery said.

“Most people able to get out come from the outskirts of Falluja. For some time militants have been controlling movements, we know civilians have been prevented from fleeing. There are also reports from people who left in recent days that they are being required to move with ISIL within Falluja,” she told Reuters.

Islamic State militants fought back vigorously overnight and parried an onslaught by the Iraqi army on a southern district of Falluja, officers said.

Iraqi authorities are holding some 500 men and boys under the age of 12 for “security screening” as they leave the city, a clearance process that can take up to seven days, Spindler said.

“But people are being released after this process and we understand that 27 men were released yesterday (Monday) after being screened,” he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.