U.S. to send 560 more troops to Iraq before Mosul push: Carter

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The United States will send about 560 more troops to Iraq to step up the campaign against Islamic State and advise local forces in a plan to retake the militants' stronghold in Mosul this year, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Monday.

Some of them will go to the Qayara airbase which Iraqi forces recaptured on Saturday near the northern city, he added during a trip to Baghdad.

The deployment will raise the cap on U.S. troops in Iraq to about 4,650.