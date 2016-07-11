FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. to send 560 more troops to Iraq before Mosul push: Carter
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 12:57 PM / a year ago

U.S. to send 560 more troops to Iraq before Mosul push: Carter

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter is seen before the start of a working session at the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016.Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The United States will send about 560 more troops to Iraq to step up the campaign against Islamic State and advise local forces in a plan to retake the militants' stronghold in Mosul this year, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Monday.

Some of them will go to the Qayara airbase which Iraqi forces recaptured on Saturday near the northern city, he added during a trip to Baghdad.

The deployment will raise the cap on U.S. troops in Iraq to about 4,650.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Stephen Kalin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.