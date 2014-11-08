U.S. strikes Islamic State convoy near Mosul: officials

Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike on November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. air strikes destroyed a moving, 10-vehicle Islamic State convoy near the Iraqi city of Mosul but U.S. officials said on Saturday it was unclear whether the group’s top commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was present at the time.

Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman at the U.S. military’s Central Command, said the U.S. military had reason to believe that the convoy was the product of a gathering of Islamic State leaders. The convoy consisted of 10 Islamic State armed trucks.