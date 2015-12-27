FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-led coalition unable to confirm if Iraqi forces have cleared Ramadi government center
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 27, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition unable to confirm if Iraqi forces have cleared Ramadi government center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State is unable to determine at this time whether Iraqi security forces have cleared Ramadi’s government center, a U.S. defense official said on Sunday.

The Iraqi military on Sunday said Iraqi forces had recaptured the last Islamic State hotbed in the city of Ramadi, which fell to Islamic State militants in May.

“We are unable to confirm at this time whether or not they have cleared the government center,”  a U.S. military official said, on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.