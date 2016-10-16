FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S.: Proud to stand with allies in offensive to retake Iraq's Mosul
#World News
October 16, 2016 / 11:28 PM / 10 months ago

U.S.: Proud to stand with allies in offensive to retake Iraq's Mosul

Military vehicles for the Iraqi security forces are seen on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq, October 15, 2016.Azad Lashkari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday it was proud to stand with its allies after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of an offensive to retake Mosul, the capital of Islamic State's so-called caliphate in Iraq.

"PM Abadi issued orders to initiate major operations to liberate Mosul after two years of darkness under ISIL terrorists," Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, said in a message on Twitter.

"Godspeed to the heroic Iraqi forces, Kurdish Peshmerga, and Ninewa volunteers. We are proud to stand with you in this historic operation," McGurk said.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney

