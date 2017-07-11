WASHINGTON The top U.S. general in Iraq said on Tuesday he did not see any major change to the numbers of American forces in Iraq after the recapture of the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State, saying the campaign would continue to other towns held by the group.

"This fight is far from over. So I wouldn't expect to see any significant change in our troop levels in the immediate future because there's still hard work to be done by the Iraqis and the coalition," Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend told a news briefing.

