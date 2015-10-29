FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Iraq to step up security at camp holding Iranian dissidents
October 29, 2015

U.S. urges Iraq to step up security at camp holding Iranian dissidents

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves at the top of the stairs while he boards his plane to head back to the United States, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States urged the Iraqi government to increase security at a camp near Baghdad airport holding Iranian dissidents after an attack on the facility on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.

Kerry also called on Iraqi officials to find those responsible for the attack and hold them accountable.

“We are consulting with the government of Iraq to ascertain the full extent of this unprovoked attack,” Kerry said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

