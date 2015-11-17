FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Biden, Iraqi Kurdish leader Barzani discuss Sinjar battle: White House

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in Washington October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Iraqi Kurdish regional President Massoud Barzani on Tuesday about Kurdish forces’ success in seizing the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State last week, the White House said.

“The two leaders noted that this operation is part of a concerted campaign to increase pressure on (Islamic State) in its heartland and disrupt supply routes between Mosul and Raqqa,” the White House said in a statement, noting the pressure will continue “over the coming weeks and months.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

