FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House condemns 'barbaric terrorist attacks' in Baghdad by Islamic State
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 17, 2016 / 5:39 PM / a year ago

White House condemns 'barbaric terrorist attacks' in Baghdad by Islamic State

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House strongly condemned on Tuesday the latest string of attacks in Baghdad by Islamic State, which it said specifically targeted civilians.

“This string of attacks by ISIL is the latest reminder of the danger that this group poses to all Iraqis, and the importance of Iraqi leaders from all communities working together against a common enemy,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.