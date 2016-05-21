FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Iraqi PM want tighter security after Green Zone storming
May 21, 2016 / 10:34 PM / a year ago

Obama, Iraqi PM want tighter security after Green Zone storming

Mourners attend the funeral of anti-government protesters, who were killed by Iraqi security forces when they opened fire on protesters who stormed into Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, Iraq May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi agreed on the need for tighter security in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone after protesters stormed the area, the White House said on Saturday.

At least four anti-government protesters were killed and 90 injured on Friday in clashes with security forces in the Green Zone, which is home to government offices and embassies, hospital sources said on Saturday.

Obama spoke by phone with al-Abadi and a White House statement said they noted the need for talks so that “the Iraqi people can address this aspirations through their democratic institutions.”

Obama also commended al-Abadi for the steps his government has taken in finalizing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and said it is important for the international community to support Iraq’s economic recovery amid its fight against the Islamic State.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Mary Milliken and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
