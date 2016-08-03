Biden, Iraq's Al-Abadi discuss security situation in Iraq: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi in a phone call on Wednesday discussed the importance of sustaining the fight against Islamic State and efforts to enhance Baghdad security, the White House said.
The leaders also discussed "the urgency of humanitarian and stabilization efforts for the Mosul campaign and the importance of mobilizing international support for those efforts," the White House said in a statement.
