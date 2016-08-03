FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 7:57 PM / a year ago

Biden, Iraq's Al-Abadi discuss security situation in Iraq: White House

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service for three slain Baton Rouge police officers at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 28, 2016.Jonathan Bachman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi in a phone call on Wednesday discussed the importance of sustaining the fight against Islamic State and efforts to enhance Baghdad security, the White House said.

The leaders also discussed "the urgency of humanitarian and stabilization efforts for the Mosul campaign and the importance of mobilizing international support for those efforts," the White House said in a statement. 

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
