10 months ago
U.S. says foreign forces in Iraq should be there with Baghdad's approval
#World News
October 11, 2016 / 8:38 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. says foreign forces in Iraq should be there with Baghdad's approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foreign military forces in Iraq should be there with the approval of the Baghdad government and under the umbrella of the anti-Islamic State coalition, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

Turkey and Iraq disagree over the presence of about 2,000 Turkish troops at a base in northern Iraq, as the coalition prepares for an attack on the Islamic State-held city of Mosul.

"It is imperative for all parties to coordinate closely over the coming days and weeks to ensure unity of effort in defeating Daesh and to provide for the lasting security of the Iraqi people," the State Department said in a statement, referring to Islamic State by its Arabic name.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
