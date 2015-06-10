FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New U.S. mission in Iraq aims to integrate troops, Sunni tribes
June 10, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

New U.S. mission in Iraq aims to integrate troops, Sunni tribes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The new U.S. military effort in Iraq’s Anbar province, expected to be announced in detail later on Wednesday, aims to help integrate Iraqi forces and Sunni tribes, a U.S. official told Reuters.

“The Sunnis want to be part of the fight,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official said additional U.S. forces sent to Iraq would be more focused on advisory roles than training. Reuters has previously reported that around 400 additional U.S. troops would be deployed.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu

