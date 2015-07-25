FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb attacks at swimming pool in northern Iraq kill at least 12
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Bomb attacks at swimming pool in northern Iraq kill at least 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least 12 people were killed on Saturday when two suicide bombers attacked a crowded swimming pool in northern Iraq, a local official and police sources said. The attacks in the town of Tuz Khurmatu, about 175 km (110 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, left 45 others wounded. Most of the victims were Shi‘ites from the country’s ethnic Turkmen minority.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Islamic State militants have recently launched a string of bombings in Baghdad and other provinces, including a huge attack earlier this month in Diyala province that killed more than 100 people. Security forces and militia groups are currently focused on the western province of Anbar, where they have been gearing up for an offensive to retake the mainly Sunni governorate, Iraq’s largest, from the radical Sunni group. The mayor of Tuz Khurmatu, Ali al-Huasaini, and two police sources said a suicide attacker detonated his explosives vest at a swimming pool where dozens of men and children were swimming in scorching summer heat. Another bomber then blew up explosives packed onto a motorcycle at the swimming pool’s entrance as police and rescue teams were evacuating casualties, they said. “Innocent people were only trying to avoid the high summer temperatures, but they couldn’t avoid death at hands of the worst criminals on earth,” said Hussaini. Police and hospital sources said the death toll could rise, because many of the wounded were in critical condition.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Editing by Stephen Kalin and Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.