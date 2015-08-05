FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 10 killed by two car bombs in Baghdad: sources
August 5, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

At least 10 killed by two car bombs in Baghdad: sources

A destroyed vehicle is seen at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and 22 others wounded in two car bomb attacks on Wednesday that targeted predominately Shi‘ite neighborhoods in Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

Six civilians were killed when a car packed with explosives was detonated in the northeastern district of Sadr City. Twelve others were wounded in the crowded residential neighborhood, the sources said.

Later in the day, a car bomb exploded in the northern al-Husseiniya district, killing four people and wounding 11.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Shi‘ite are often targeted by Sunni Islamist insurgents the government is struggling to dislodge from large swathes of the country’s north and west.

Reporting by Saif Hameed, Editing by Stephen Kalin and Angus MacSwan

