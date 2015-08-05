At least 10 killed by two car bombs in Baghdad: sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and 22 others wounded in two car bomb attacks on Wednesday that targeted predominately Shi‘ite neighborhoods in Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

Six civilians were killed when a car packed with explosives was detonated in the northeastern district of Sadr City. Twelve others were wounded in the crowded residential neighborhood, the sources said.

Later in the day, a car bomb exploded in the northern al-Husseiniya district, killing four people and wounding 11.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Shi‘ite are often targeted by Sunni Islamist insurgents the government is struggling to dislodge from large swathes of the country’s north and west.