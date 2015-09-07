FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraqi defense minister unharmed after sniper hits convoy: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 7, 2015 / 1:34 PM / 2 years ago

Iraqi defense minister unharmed after sniper hits convoy: spokesman

Iraqi Defence Minister Khaled al-Obeidi speaks to the media after a news conference in Amman April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Defense Minister Khaled al-Obeidi’s convoy came under sniper fire on Monday but he was unharmed, a ministry spokesman said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which joint operations spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said took place in the western outskirts of the town of Baiji, 190 km (120 miles) north of Baghdad.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has said the battle over Baiji and its refinery, Iraq’s largest, is critical to the fight against Islamic State forces.

If Iraqi security forces and Shi‘ite militia fighters regain full control of the area around Baiji, it could help them push north toward the Islamic State-held city of Mosul and offset losses in the western province of Anbar.

Obeidi was in Baiji as part of a field visit to Salahuddin province. He earlier inspected troops at Camp Speicher, a former U.S. military base, and later toured Tikrit, the home city of former dictator Saddam Hussein, a ministry statement said.

“The minister is well and safe,” Rasool told Reuters. He said a guard had been lightly injured in the attack.

Baiji has been a battlefront for more than a year, since its seizure by Islamic State militants in June 2014 as they swept through most of northern and western Iraq toward the capital.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Saif Hameed; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.