Islamic State claims attack on Baghdad funeral that killed 18
November 13, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Islamic State claims attack on Baghdad funeral that killed 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State said one of its militants blew himself up at the funeral of a pro-government Shi‘ite Muslim fighter in Baghdad on Friday, killing at least 18 people and wounding 41.

A statement distributed online by supporters of the ultra-hardline Sunni group said the target was “a group of rejectionist Hashid”, as the group refers to the Shi‘ite militias fighting against it in the country’s north and west.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by Ralph Boulton

