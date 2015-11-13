Islamic State claims attack on Baghdad funeral that killed 18

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State said one of its militants blew himself up at the funeral of a pro-government Shi‘ite Muslim fighter in Baghdad on Friday, killing at least 18 people and wounding 41.
A statement distributed online by supporters of the ultra-hardline Sunni group said the target was “a group of rejectionist Hashid”, as the group refers to the Shi‘ite militias fighting against it in the country’s north and west.
