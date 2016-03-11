Iraq Shi'ite militia leader's convoy attacked, two guards wounded: TV

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The convoy of the leader of one of Iraq’s main Shi‘ite militias, Aws al-Khafaji, came under attack and two of his guards were wounded, Baghdad-based Afaq TV reported on Friday.

An explosive device blew up as his convoy was passing in the region of Arab Jubour, just south of Baghdad, TV reported. The channel is close to the Shi‘ite Dawa party.

“Two members of his protection were injured,” it said, giving no further details. Khafaji is the commander of Abul Fadhl al-Abbas Forces, one of the groups fighting Islamic State militants.