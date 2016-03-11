FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq Shi'ite militia leader's convoy attacked, two guards wounded: TV
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 11, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Iraq Shi'ite militia leader's convoy attacked, two guards wounded: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The convoy of the leader of one of Iraq’s main Shi‘ite militias, Aws al-Khafaji, came under attack and two of his guards were wounded, Baghdad-based Afaq TV reported on Friday.

An explosive device blew up as his convoy was passing in the region of Arab Jubour, just south of Baghdad, TV reported. The channel is close to the Shi‘ite Dawa party.

“Two members of his protection were injured,” it said, giving no further details. Khafaji is the commander of Abul Fadhl al-Abbas Forces, one of the groups fighting Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.