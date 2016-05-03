FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama briefed on death of U.S. service member in Iraq: White House
May 3, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Obama briefed on death of U.S. service member in Iraq: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has been briefed on the death of a U.S. service member who, according to initial reports, was killed by Islamic State militants in northern Iraq on Tuesday, the White House said.

“This service member’s death reminds us of the risks our brave men and women in uniform face every single day,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a daily press briefing, extending the Obama administration’s condolences.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Dan Grebler

