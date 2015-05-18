White House: Ramadi loss to Islamic State a 'setback'

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The loss of the city of Ramadi in Iraq to Islamic State militants is a “setback” but the United States and its coalition will help Iraqi forces retake the city, a spokesman for the White House said on Monday.

“There’s no denying that this is indeed a setback, but there’s also no denying that we’ll help the Iraqis take back Ramadi,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama.

“We believe that Iraqi forces have the capacity to ultimately take Ramadi with coalition support,” Schultz said.