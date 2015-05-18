FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Ramadi loss to Islamic State a 'setback'
May 18, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

White House: Ramadi loss to Islamic State a 'setback'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The loss of the city of Ramadi in Iraq to Islamic State militants is a “setback” but the United States and its coalition will help Iraqi forces retake the city, a spokesman for the White House said on Monday.

“There’s no denying that this is indeed a setback, but there’s also no denying that we’ll help the Iraqis take back Ramadi,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama.

“We believe that Iraqi forces have the capacity to ultimately take Ramadi with coalition support,” Schultz said.

Reporting by Julia Edwards, writing by Roberta Rampton

