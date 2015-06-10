FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama has not ruled out other steps against Islamic State: officials
June 10, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Obama has not ruled out other steps against Islamic State: officials

U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst -

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has not ruled out taking additional steps to fight Islamic State after deciding to increase U.S. trainers in Iraq by 450 troops, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The troops in Iraq’s Anbar province will help with mission command, intelligence, and protection at the site, officials told reporters on a conference call, adding that their presence will improve U.S. ability to turn around air strikes.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
