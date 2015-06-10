Obama has not ruled out other steps against Islamic State: officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has not ruled out taking additional steps to fight Islamic State after deciding to increase U.S. trainers in Iraq by 450 troops, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The troops in Iraq’s Anbar province will help with mission command, intelligence, and protection at the site, officials told reporters on a conference call, adding that their presence will improve U.S. ability to turn around air strikes.