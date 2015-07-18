FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White house condemns Islamic State attack in Iraq
July 18, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

White house condemns Islamic State attack in Iraq

A member from the Shi'ite paramilitary walks past the site of Friday's suicide car attack at a market in Khan Bani Saad, northeast of Baghdad, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday that it condemned an Islamic State attack on Friday that killed more than 100 people at a market in an Iraqi town, calling it “yet another painful examples of the atrocities” committed by the group.

“The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to work with Prime Minister (Haider) al-Abadi and our partners in Iraq and the international community to bring an end to ISIL’s depravity,” said White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price, in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

