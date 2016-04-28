White House says Biden's visit is a good indication of U.S. support for Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said Vice President Joe Biden’s unannounced visit to Iraq to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was a “good indication” of U.S. support of the prime minister’s efforts to unify that country.

“This is a good indication of the United States continued support for Prime Minister Abadi’s efforts to unify the nation of Iraq to confront ISIL,” spokesman Josh Earnest said, using another name for Islamic State.