a year ago
Yemeni Houthi delegation meets Iraq foreign minister, ministry says
#World News
August 29, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Yemeni Houthi delegation meets Iraq foreign minister, ministry says

Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari speaks during a news conference with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin in Baghdad, Iraq February 11, 2016.Khalid al Mousily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari met on Monday with representatives of the Shi'ite Houthi movement fighting in Yemen's civil war, the ministry said on its website.

Yemen's Houthi-run governing council said on Sunday it was ready to restart peace talks with the country's exiled government backed by a Saudi-led coalition, provided the coalition stopped attacking and besieging Houthi-held territories.

The Shi'ite-led Iraqi government has uneasy relations with regional Sunni power Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
