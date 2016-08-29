Yemeni Houthi delegation meets Iraq foreign minister, ministry says

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari met on Monday with representatives of the Shi'ite Houthi movement fighting in Yemen's civil war, the ministry said on its website.

Yemen's Houthi-run governing council said on Sunday it was ready to restart peace talks with the country's exiled government backed by a Saudi-led coalition, provided the coalition stopped attacking and besieging Houthi-held territories.

The Shi'ite-led Iraqi government has uneasy relations with regional Sunni power Saudi Arabia.