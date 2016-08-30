FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. targeted Islamic State official in Syria strike: U.S. official
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 8:19 PM / a year ago

U.S. targeted Islamic State official in Syria strike: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States carried out an air strike in Syria's town of al-Bab targeting a senior Islamic State official, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Tuesday, declining to disclose the target and saying the operation was still being reviewed.

Islamic State said its spokesman and head of external operations Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, one of the group's longest-serving and most prominent leaders, had been killed in Aleppo province.

A senior Syrian rebel official had said earlier that Adnani was most probably killed in al-Bab.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold

