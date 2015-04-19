Ethiopia condemns Libya killings, not sure if its citizens

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia said on Sunday it had not been able to verify that about 30 people shown in a video being shot and beheaded by Islamic State in Libya were Ethiopian Christians, but said it condemned the “atrocious act.”

“We have seen the video but our embassy in Cairo has not been able to confirm that the victims are Ethiopian nationals,” government spokesman Redwan Hussein told Reuters. “Nonetheless, the Ethiopian government condemns the atrocious act.”

He said Ethiopia, which does not have an embassy in Libya, would help repatriate Ethiopians if they wanted to leave Libya.