U.S. says coalition didn't bomb mosque despite Iraq's claims
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
#World News
May 13, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says coalition didn't bomb mosque despite Iraq's claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Wednesday strongly denied claims by Iraq’s government that a coalition air strike hit a mosque where the deputy commander of Islamic State insurgents had been meeting other insurgents in the north of the country.

The U.S. military’s Central Command, in a statement, also said it had no information to corroborate reporting about Iraqi claims that the militant leader, Abu Alaa al-Afari, had been killed in such a strike.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
