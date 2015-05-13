U.S. says coalition didn't bomb mosque despite Iraq's claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Wednesday strongly denied claims by Iraq’s government that a coalition air strike hit a mosque where the deputy commander of Islamic State insurgents had been meeting other insurgents in the north of the country.

The U.S. military’s Central Command, in a statement, also said it had no information to corroborate reporting about Iraqi claims that the militant leader, Abu Alaa al-Afari, had been killed in such a strike.