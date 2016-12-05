FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State identifies Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer as new spokesman
December 5, 2016 / 3:30 PM

Islamic State identifies Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer as new spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State identified a new media spokesman for the group for the first time on Monday in an audio message released online.

The recording appeared on Al Furqan, a media organization linked to Islamic State, giving the new spokesman's name as Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer.

The United States confirmed in September that Islamic State's previous spokesman, Abu Mohammad al-Adnani, had been killed in a U.S. air strike on Aug. 30 in Syria.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, Writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by Giles Elgood

