U.S. says supports Japan, calls for captives' release

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday said it condemned the purported Islamic State threat to kill two Japanese citizens, calling for the immediate release of the civilian captives as well as “all other hostages.”

“The United States is fully supportive of Japan in this matter. We stand in solidarity with Japan and are coordinating closely,” U.S. State Department Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki added that U.S. Secretary of State will speak with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, later today.