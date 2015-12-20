Israel fires into Lebanon in response to cross-border rockets

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s military said it fired artillery rounds into southern Lebanon on Sunday in response to rockets fired earlier across the border that struck inside Israel.

It said in a statement it holds the Lebanese government responsible for attacks emanating from its territory and that it will “continue to act against any attempt to harm Israel’s sovereignty and the security of its citizens.”

Three rockets fired from Lebanon had struck northern Israel, causing no damage or injuries, hours after a militant leader in the Lebanese group Hezbollah was reported killed in an air strike in Syria.