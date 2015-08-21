Syrian army says five civilians killed as Israeli planes hit car in Syrian Golan

AMMAN (Reuters) - An Israeli air raid hit a car in a village in the Syrian Golan Heights along the countries’ border, killing five civilians, the Syrian army said.

State television, quoting an army source, said the attack took place in a village near Quneitra but gave no further details.

It comes a day after Israel launched strikes against Syrian army posts in the border area in retaliation for what Israel said were rockets fired from Syria into Israel by Iranian-backed Palestinian militants.