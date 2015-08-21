FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army says five civilians killed as Israeli planes hit car in Syrian Golan
#World News
August 21, 2015 / 9:14 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian army says five civilians killed as Israeli planes hit car in Syrian Golan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - An Israeli air raid hit a car in a village in the Syrian Golan Heights along the countries’ border, killing five civilians, the Syrian army said.

State television, quoting an army source, said the attack took place in a village near Quneitra but gave no further details.

It comes a day after Israel launched strikes against Syrian army posts in the border area in retaliation for what Israel said were rockets fired from Syria into Israel by Iranian-backed Palestinian militants.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
