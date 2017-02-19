FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Israel's defense minister says Iran wants to undermine Saudi Arabia
#World News
February 19, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 6 months ago

Israel's defense minister says Iran wants to undermine Saudi Arabia

Israel Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman speaks at the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2017.Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Israel's defense minister said on Sunday Iran had an ultimate objective of undermining Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and called for a dialogue with Sunni Arab states to defeat "radical" elements in the region.

Iran aimed to "undermine stability in every country in Middle East ... their main destination at the end of the day is Saudi Arabia," Avigdor Lieberman told delegates at the Munich Security Conference, saying he was looking forward to hearing comments from Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

"The real division is not Jews, Muslims ... but moderate people versus radical people," he said.

Reporting by John Irish and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

