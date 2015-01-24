FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abe angered at hostage video, says Japan won't bow to terrorism
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 24, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Abe angered at hostage video, says Japan won't bow to terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed anger early on Sunday at a video purporting to show the execution of a Japanese citizen by Islamic State militants, and insisted Tokyo will not bow to terrorism.

He reiterated the government’s view that the video, which appeared to show an executed Haruna Yukawa with the voice of captive Kenji Goto, was “an outrageous and unacceptable act of violence”.

“I have a strong sense of anger,” Abe told reporters in brief remarks after an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the crisis. “We will not give in to terrorism.”

Demanding the immediate release of journalist Goto unharmed, Abe said Japan will work with other countries to secure his release. He did not take questions from reporters.

Reuters has not been able to verify the authenticity of the video.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and William Mallard, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.