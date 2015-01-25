FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: Execution of Japan captive 'outrageous,' 'impermissible'
January 25, 2015 / 12:28 AM / 3 years ago

Japan PM Abe: Execution of Japan captive 'outrageous,' 'impermissible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday the apparent killing of a Japanese captive by Islamic State militants was ”outrageous“ and impermissible,” and called again for the release of a Japanese journalist being held by the group.

Abe also said that Japan would not give in to terrorism.

He made the remarks to public broadcaster NHK after a video surfaced that Japanese captive Haruna Yukawa had been killed. In an audio recording, the second captive, journalist Kenji Goto, said his life could be saved in exchange for the release of Sajida al-Rishawi, an Iraqi attempted female suicide bomber held in Iraq and linked to al-Qaeda .

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by G Crosse

