Japan's Abe: new video of Islamic State captive Goto 'despicable'
January 28, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Abe: new video of Islamic State captive Goto 'despicable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday termed “despicable” a new video appearing to show Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, who is being held by Islamic State militants, saying he could be killed in 24 hours.

Abe, in remarks at the start of a meeting of cabinet ministers, also said he felt strong anger over the video, and reiterated that Japan was calling on Jordan to cooperate for Goto’s quick release.

A voice on the video said Goto would be killed unless Jordan frees would-be suicide bomber Sajida al-Rishawi from death row, and that another Islamic State captive, Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, has a shorter time to live than Goto.

